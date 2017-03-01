Taxi driver injured in attempted robbery

Durham police have arrested a suspect following an attempted robbery of a taxi driver in Oshawa.

Police were called to Bloor Street at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 for a robbery. According to police, a male suspect armed with pliers assaulted a taxi driver and demanded cash. A struggle between the two ensued, leading the suspect to flee the scene on foot and empty handed.

A search of the area by officers turned up the suspect.

The taxi driver, a 28-year-old male, sustained minor injuries as a result of the robbery.

A 25-year-old male of Waller Street in Whitby has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and failure to comply in connection with this incident.

