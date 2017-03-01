Six arrested, gun seized by police

Six people are facing charges following a search of an Oshawa apartment that turned up a gun.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, members of Durham police’s Gun and Gang Unit and the Tactical Support Unit searched an apartment building on Oxford Street in Oshawa as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.

Inside, police discovered a .22 caliber firearm.

An 18-year-old male of Oxford Street, a 27-year-old male of Oxford Street, a 29-year-old female of Oxford Street, a 22-year-old male of Wychwood Street in Oshawa, a 19-year-old male of Garden Street in Whitby and a 17-year-old female have all been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and numerous other firearm-related offences.

