Suspects wanted in violent robbery

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects after a street-level robbery that occurred in mid-July in Oshawa.

On July 11, at approximately 11:31 a.m., a 21-year-old vulnerable victim was robbed of his cash while in Memorial Park.

Two unknown suspects approached the male and demanded that he hand over his cash.

When the victim refused, one of the suspects brandished a knife, threatened to stab him and punched him repeatedly in the face.

The victim handed over his money and the suspects fled on foot. The victim sustained facial injuries and was taken to a local hospital the next day.

The first suspect is described as male, white, 6’ tall, medium build, curly hair. He had a baseball hat, jeans and a jacket. He was armed with a knife.

The second suspect is male, white, 5’6” tall, bald and wore a blue vest.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact D/Cst Powell of Central East Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2739.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

