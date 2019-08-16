Deals struck for three supplier plants

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Employees from three GM supplier plants have reached closure agreements with their respective companies.

Deals have been ironed out for workers at Syncreon Supplier Parts, Marek Hospitality, and Oakley Industries.

Unifor has been pushing for supplier companies to reach deals with employees similar to the one struck with General Motors.

Local 222 president Colin James says while he’s pleased, there is still more work to do from the union’s perspective.

“We still have seven more to get agreements for. We have meetings set up for the near future, and I think once we start getting the agreements falling together, we’ll get them all done,” James told The Oshawa Express.

However, James points out GM’s plans to close its Oshawa assembly plant came out nearly nine months ago.

“We’re looking to take care of our members who have been in these facilities for a number of years. Members are leaving some of the units because of the uncertainty,” he says.

Unifor has increased pressure for deals in the past few weeks, including walkouts and a rally in Memorial Park on Aug. 10.

James believes this has caught the attention of some of the companies.

“I believe they’ve sped up the up process. We need to get this done,” he says.

