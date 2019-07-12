Suspect arrested shortly after bank robbery

Durham Police quickly took down a robbery suspect in Oshawa on Thursday morning.

Around 9:50 a.m., officers responded to the TD Canada Trust bank on Stevenson Road in Oshawa for a robbery.

The suspect entered the store and demanded cash. Witnesses did not report seeing him carrying a weapon at the time.

The suspect took money and fled from the bank. He was attempting to drive out of the parking lot when responding officers boxed him in. The suspect was arrested at gunpoint, and a replica firearm was located in his vehicle.

None of the employees or customers suffered any physical injuries.

A 27-year-old man of Durham Street in Oshawa, is charged with robbery with firearm; wear disguise with intent and weapons dangerous. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Major Crime – Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

