Driver critically injured in 401 crash

One person remains in critical condition after a collision on Highway 401 East in Oshawa early this morning.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP Highway Safety Division told The Oshawa Express the crash happened around midnight on Thursday, June 11 near Harmony Road.

Schmidt couldn’t provide the age or sex of the injured driver, but said they were under physician’s care with critical injuries. The other driver was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of the highway reopened around 3 p.m.

OPP are currently investigating the cause, but Schmidt said there were reports of erratic driving from one of the motorists prior to slamming into the back of the other vehicle.

