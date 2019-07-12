Former teacher charged in decades-old sexual assault case

A former teacher at an Oshawa public school has been charged with allegedly sexual assaulting a student more than two decades ago.

Durham police have arrested a 74-year-old Bowmanville man after claims were made by former student, who was in Grade 5.

According to police, the alleged incidents occurred between 1996 and 1997 at C.F. Cannon Public School which was located on Emerald Street in Oshawa at the time.

Douglas Brooks of Peachtree Crescent has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

He was released on a promise to appear.

Investigators want to ensure there are no other victims, and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. McConnell of the Major Crime – Sexual Assault Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5324.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca, and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

