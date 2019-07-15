Oshawa woman dies after helping to save son

A 33-year-old woman from Oshawa has died after trying to assist her six-year-old son on Lake Ontario.

On Sunday July 14, 2019, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police were called to the area of Sandbar Road near Liverpool Road in Pickering for reports that someone was in distress in Lake Ontario.

According to police, officers located a woman on the beach who was unresponsive and bystanders were administering CPR. Police took over until paramedics arrived.

Police believe the six-year-old child was on an inflatable device when the wind caught it and took him away from shore. The child’s mother and three others swam out to assist the child. A male bystander was able to swim back safely with the child, however, the mother was unable to swim back and bystanders assisted in bringing her to shore.

The mother was taken to local hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later. The child was saved and taken to shore. The name of the woman was not released by police.

Anyone with new information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Cst. Dupont of Durham Police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2521.

