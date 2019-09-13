Smile Cookie Week returns

Next week presents an opportunity to feed your sweet tooth and support a local charitable cause.

From Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, every Smile Cookie sold at Tim Hortons locations within Durham Region will go to support the Abilities Centre in Whitby.

Smile Cookie Week sees 100 per cent of the proceeds going towards the Abilities Centre.

Cookies cost $1 each and the fundraising will support 500 charitable causes across Canada.

For those interested in pre-ordering larger quantities, order sheets can be downloaded at https://www.timhortons.com/ca/en/pdf/SmileCookiePreOrderForm2019-EN.pdf

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

