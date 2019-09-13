Man charged in decades old sexual assaults

A 46-year-old Oshawa man has been charged in connection to sexual assaults alleged to have happened 15 to 30 years ago.

Durham Police say between 1984 and 2003, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted two young women known to him.

The man was arrested on Sept. 10 without incident.

The 46-year-old faces two counts of sexual assault, exposing his genitals to a person under 16, and gross indecency.

He was released on a promise to appear.

Police want to ensure there are no other victims, so anyone with information are asked to contact Det. Briese at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5323.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

