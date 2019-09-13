Man arrested for climbing construction crane

Police arrested a 32-year-old man after he climbed up a construction crane in Oshawa.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, at approximately 11 p.m., the suspect entered a locked construction zone and climbed up a construction crane on Bond Street West.

The man was observed to be seated in the operator’s seat and was situated approximately 100 feet in the air.

Three officers climbed up and were able to persuade him to climb down without any injuries.

The 32-year-old man of Monaghan Avenue was charged with mischief endangering life. He was later released on a promise to appear.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Cst. McLean at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5200.

