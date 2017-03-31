SILLS, Brian Lewis

Peacefully, with family by his side, at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, on Saturday, August 20, 2016, in his 52nd year. Loving companion of Wendy. Cherished brother and best friend of Archie (Karen) and Kelly (Nadya). Caring uncle of Ronnie, Nicole (Lee), Hope (Daniel), Jade (Steven), and predeceased by Dawn. Great-uncle of Jah-Vade. Adoring nephew of Sandy (Robert) Lyons. Greatly missed by Jasmine AKA “Minnie Me”. Predeceased by his mother Donna Lent and grandmother Barbara Breen. Will be missed by extended family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Thursday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Friday, August 26, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. Cremation. Donations made in memory of Brian to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

