REESON, Bradley Shawn

Passed away peacefully after a fierce battle with cancer on Sunday the 14th of August, 2016 at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, in his 41st year. Born in Oshawa in 1975, Brad was a lifelong athlete turned Coach/Mentor who loved working with the students and staff of Dunbarton High School in Pickering. Brad will forever be remembered for his compassion, sense of humour, mischievous smile and love of nature. Cherished son of Roger and Janie (Harris) Reeson. Loyal brother to Ryan (Joanne) and Colin (Dana), Brad was always there when we called. Fun-loving uncle to Cameron, Andrew and Madelyn. Brad always made time for the young ones. Beloved companion to Jill Frazer and role-model to her son Nate.

A Public Celebration of Life will be held for all friends and family on Sunday the 11th of September, 2016 at Kedron Dells Golf Course, 2400 Ritson Rd. N., Oshawa from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Special thanks to the staff on C6 at Lakeridge Health Cancer Centre.

A Bursary has been established to support Scholar Athletes at McMaster University in honour of Brad. The family requests that you consider donating to this cause in lieu of flowers. Go to www.ifundmac.ca for further details.

Arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Brad brought a sparkle to the eyes of everyone he met because he consistently took the time to let others know how special they were.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

