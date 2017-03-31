TREDWELL, GWENDOLINE ‘Gwen’

(Former President of Board of Directors of Sunrise Seniors Building; former member of the Optimist Club of Oshawa, the Folk Arts Council of Ontario, an Oshawa Lions Club Lioness, and Oshawa Law Professor.

Peacefully at Royal Gardens, Peterborough on Monday, August 15th, 2016. Gwen, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Bill Tredwell. Loving mother of Angela Beal (Daniel) of Peterborough and of Jon Tredwell (Patricia) of Oshawa. Dear grandmother of Adrian Gravelle (Leanne), Marc Gravelle (Suzanne), Daniel Gravelle (Danielle Dunford), Jeffery Gravelle (Leah), Daniel Beal (Kim), David Beal (Aimee Gareau), Tonya Tredwell, James Bradica (Julie Pigeon) and Tara Bradica-Weed (Ian Weed). Remembered by 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her sister Eileen Hubbard and her brother James Harvey, both of England. Fondly remembered by her extended family including Christopher, Stephen, Leslie, Sandra and David. At Gwen’s request, a Celebration Gathering and Reception will be held at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2016 from 6 – 8 p.m. Donations in memory of Gwen to the Christian Childrens’ Fund or to the Parkinson Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

