Eaton, Murray Sheldon

(70 plus year Charter Member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers)

Peacefully at home with daughter by his side on Sunday, August 28, 2016 in his 103rd year. Beloved husband of the late Marion. Loving father of Heather. Treasured Grandfather “Grankie” of Patti (Bruce) and Tracey (Randy). Great-Grandfather of Darren, Ryan, Colin, Curtis, Emma, Colton and Shelby. Cherished brother of Don and pre-deceased by Gladys, Elsie, Mac and Kay. Will be fondly remembered by many family and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Brankston, PSW’s and nurses for all their care and compassionate support. Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Wednesday August 31st, 2016 from 7:00 PM to 9:00PM or Thursday from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Murray to The Arthritis Society, St. Vincent’s Kitchen, First Baptist Church, or charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.makfuneralhome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

