FISHER, Joan Florence Winifred

After a lengthy illness, Joan (née Reed), of Oshawa ON, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, at the age of 97 years. Joan was born in Seaford England on February 28, 1919 to Florence and William Reed. She came to Oshawa later that year and was a lifelong resident. Joan was predeceased by her husband John and her sister Lorraine Boughton. She is survived by her two sons, David Fisher and Paul Fisher. Joan will be remembered for all her kind and generous work with the Simcoe Street United Church. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. She enjoyed knitting, reading and playing bridge. A special thanks to the staff at Centennial Retirement Residence and Lakeridge Health Oshawa 4th and 5th floors for their devoted care. A private family gathering will be held at Thornton Cemetery, Oshawa. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society of Durham Region would be greatly appreciated and may be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

