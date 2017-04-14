ROE (nee DOWNEY), Ardis Pearl

Enjoyed her roles as an RN at Toronto General Hospital, also as a teaching assistant, volunteer and long time member of St. George’s Memorial Church in Oshawa. Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Port Perry on Sunday December 18, 2016 after a long healthy life of 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman Roe. Loving mother of Janice Coles (Alan), Judith Roe, Marsha Parrott (Peter), and Brent (Joanne Jenkins). Cherished grandmother of Julia Styler, Sara Coles, Melody Roe, Stephanie Parrott, Lisa West, Tristan and Frida Jenkins-Roe and dear Gee-Gee of Hannah and Lauren Styler and Ronan West. Relatives and friends will be received at St. George’s Memorial Anglican Church, 51 Centre Street South, Oshawa on Wednesday December 28, 2016 from 10:30 AM until time of memorial service at 11:30 AM. Ardis was born to homesteaders Russell Downey and Grace Hennigar in Calgary January 6, 1919. With her sister, Gloria, she was raised in Windsor by her uncle and aunt, Bill and Vina Downey. As a graduate of the Class of ’41 at Toronto General Hospital, Ardis felt nursing was good training for life. Ardis and Norm especially enjoyed their family, gardening, square dancing, nature walks, playing bridge, camping, travelling and volunteering. When her children were grown, Ardis worked as a teaching assistant in the public school system. At St. George’s, she was active as a Sunday school teacher, lay delegate to Synod, ACW co-ordinator, bridge club member, Open Door volunteer, and helper at St. Vincent’s Kitchen. She also assisted in the school breakfast program and, when her children were young, she was active in the Home and School Association. A resident of Oshawa for 65 years, Ardis lived at Traditions of Durham Retirement Community for the last four years where she shared her love of exercise classes, politics and “news and views.” Ardis was a descendant of pioneers. She cared for others, cared for her community, and cared for her family to the end. Donations in memory of Ardis Roe to St. George’s Memorial Anglican Church or the Canadian Diabetes Association, or a charity of choice can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be left at www.makfuneralhome.com

