GLAZIER, Joseph Glendon “Glen”



Glendon Glazier, born in Bathurst New Brunswick died unexpectedly in Oshawa at the age of 77. He is survived by his long life partner Kerry and stepson Jeff. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his daughters, Darlene, Debbie and Brenda along with his 5 grandchildren Eric, Kevin, Marc Andre, Lilianne and Samuel. He will also be remembered by his brothers and sisters Ann, Ralph, Corinne, Gil and Kenneth. He has joined in heaven his beloved parents Gilbert and Clara, his brothers Cletus, Ronnie and Ronald and his sister Linda. A Family Memorial will be held on Tuesday December 20, 2016 at 6:00 PM at his home, 199 Hillcroft Street, Oshawa. Donations in memory of Glen to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be made at www.makfuneralhome.com

Our father was a kind, selfless man and will be missed by all.

Love you Dad xox.

