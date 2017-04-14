SMALES, Eunice “Noonie” Audrey

(30 year employee of CIBC, Longtime member of Kingsview United Church, Order of the Eastern Star Sunbeam Chapter and Oshawa Curling Club)

Peacefully at Bay Ridges, Pickering on Saturday December 17, 2016 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert for 69 years. Predeceased by her sister Jean Bremner and brother Ralph Knapp. Will be lovingly remembered by her nieces Sharon Brett, Cyndi Knapp and the late Marilyn Albert and their families and also by the Smales family. A family service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Eunice to Heart and Stroke Foundation, Kingsview United Church or charity of choice can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be left at www.makfuneralhome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

