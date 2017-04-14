DODSWORTH, Roger William

At Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Monday, December 12th, 2016. Roger, in his 72nd year. Loving father of Roger and wife Lisa, Darren and Cher, all of Oshawa. Dear grandfather of Zoe Dodsworth, Carli Dodsworth and Nico McTauge and great-grandfather of Cyrus Dodsworth. Brother of Christine Landry, Jim Dodsworth, Katherine Downey and the late Peter Dodsworth, all of Nova Scotia. Friend and former husband of Carolyn Lauzon. Cremation will take place with a memorial service in the chapel of McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Thursday, December 22rd, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. (visiting 1 hour prior to service). Donations in memory of Roger to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

