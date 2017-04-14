DOYON, Diane G.

Suddenly at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Thursday, December 8, 2016 at the age of 64. Loving mother of Diana and Ricky. Adoring nanny of Christopher and Timothy. Cherished sister of Doris (Dave), Alan ( Leslie), Denise, May (John) and pre-deceased by Guy. Sister-in-law of Mary-Liz. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. A private family service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Diane to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be made at www.makfuneralhome.com.

