NICOLINI, Horst “Nick”

(Retired 34 year employee of Duplate)

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday December 7, 2016 at the age of 83. Dearly loved husband of Lisa for 44 years. Dear father of Gabriele Nicolini, Rose Cairns (John) and Michael Zbieranek (Jennifer). Will be sadly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private family arrangements have been made. Donations in memory of Nick to the Canadian Cancer Society can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be made at www.makfuneralhome.com

“Forever in our thoughts”

