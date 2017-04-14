ROBERT, Gladys Mary



In her 89th year, our beloved mom died peacefully leaving behind her children, son Michael and daughter Pauline, son-in-law John and grand-dog Ginger. She is predeceased by husband Albert Robert and siblings Alec (Edna), Raymond (Eunie), Harry, Lydia (Arthur Lloyd) and Leona (Paul Chamberlain). She was a much loved auntie to many nieces and nephews. Gladys was born in Shippegan, NB to Charles and Denise Martin; lived in Dalhousie; trained as a nurse at the Hotel-Dieu Hospital, Campbellton NB. She worked at the Sanatorium in Bathurst NB, at Hillsdale Manor in Oshawa ON and spent the best part of her nursing career giving allergy needles to children at the Oshawa Clinic. A special note of appreciation to mom’s much cherished friend Gloria, to the caring staff at WhiteCliffe Terrace, her many friends at St. Therese R. C. Church, including Aldith, Jean & Noel and Rene & Germaine as well as Drs. Nowak, Naasan and Ho, nurses Liz, Erin, Sara and Valerie and the lovely PSW’s from ParaMed, VHA and Home Instead. Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa ON (1-905-433-5558) on Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, December 7th, 2016 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Cremation to follow with interment at Thornton Cemetery, Oshawa at a later date.

Donations in memory of Gladys to the SickKids Foundation (sickkidsfoundation.com/donate) would be most graciously appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

