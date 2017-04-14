Clifford Norman Taylor

On November 28, 2016 at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, Clifford Norman Taylor entered through Heaven’s gates where he was greeted with joy by His Lord and Saviour Jesus, and by his dear wife Elaine. We can just imagine the reunion! Born in Toronto to Ernest and Evelyn Taylor, Cliff was predeceased by his brother Arthur, and survived by his sister Norma Crook (William). Sadly, the love of his life, his wife of 71 years Elaine (nee Richards) passed away in 2011. He was a wonderful Dad of Larry (Kathy) and Nancy Hill (Ian Pelman), granddad of Scott (Drina) Hill, Kimberly Taylor, Keith (Amy) Hill, Kristine (John) Skoupas, Melanie (Anthony) Bell, and Mark (Nancy) Taylor; Meaghan (Michael) Gronowski, and Ryan Pelman. He was Great-Granddad of Lindsay (Craig) Clark, Kaitlyn, Dallas, Hayden, and Brooklyn Hill; Nicole (Rory) McDowell, Jesse MacLellan, Jasmin, Branden and Jade Skoupas; Jeremiah and Cameron Taylor, Isaiah Bell, Madison Warren and Benjamin Gronowski. His two new great-great-grandchildren were a source of pride-Bennett McDowell and Lily Alice Clark.

