BLAKE, Louise Jean

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, on Monday, November 28, 2016. Louise at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Frank Blake. Loving mother of Warren Blake of Oshawa and Darryl Blake of Guelph. Dear sister of Rod MacLeod, and predeceased by Mary Moore and Margaret Halkias. Louise will be lovingly remembered by extended family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Saturday, December 3, 2016 from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 p.m. Donations made in memory of Louise to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

