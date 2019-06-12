Robbery suspect detained by citizens

A robbery suspect was detained by citizens after attempting to rob an Oshawa store.

On June 7, at approximately 8:40 p.m., members of Central East Division were called to Ray’s Smoke Shop on Simcoe Street South near Ritson Road South regarding an armed robbery.

A lone male, with his face covered, entered the store and pointed a firearm at the employee, demanding money.

The employee recognized the gun to be fake, attempted to grab the gun and fought with the accused.

At one point, the suspect ran from the store and was followed by the employee.

Two males detained the fleeing suspect, who sustained minor injuries while attempting to escape.

Officers arrived and took the man into custody and recovered a replica handgun. The accused was transported to a local hospital to be assessed for minor injuries.

A 45-year-old man of Ritson Road South in Oshawa has been charged with: robbery with a firearm, wear disguise, weapons dangerous, fail to comply with probation order, and breach of recognizance. He was held for a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst. Price of the Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5359.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

