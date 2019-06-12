Elderly woman struck by DRT bus

A 78-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a Durham Region Transit bus in Oshawa.

On June 8, at approximately 1:30 p.m., members from East Division were called to a pedestrian-involved collision at the intersection of Harmony Road and Olive Avenue.

The elderly woman was walking her small dog and waiting at the southeast corner to cross northbound at the intersection.

The involved transit bus was southbound on Harmony Road and was making a left turn to proceed eastbound on Olive Avenue. The bus came in contact with the pedestrian within the intersection.

The elderly female sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the bus remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators.

The area of the roadway was closed for several hours while evidence was collected. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed this collision is asked to call Cst. Pipe of East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1687.

