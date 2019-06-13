Whitby man allegedly assaulted child at day care

A 39-year-old Whitby man faces allegations of sexual assaulting a young child at a home daycare.

Durham police began an investigation after accusations were made against the man claiming he had assaulted the victim, who was four years old at the time.

The alleged assault took place while the girl attended a day care centre on Catkins Crescent in Whitby between February and June 2018.

According to police, the man lived at the residence at the time.

The 39-year-old man is charged with indecent exposure, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault and making sexually explicit material available to a child under the age of 14. He was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators want to ensure there are no other victims, and anyone with new information is asked to contact Det. McConnell of the Major Crime – Sexual Assault/Child Abuse Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5324.

