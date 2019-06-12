Man stabbed over theft of meat

Investigators are trying to identify several suspects after a man was robbed and stabbed over a backpack of meat in Oshawa.

On June 9, at approximately 10:55 a.m., members of Central East Division responded to the area of Ontario Street in Oshawa. The victim, a 30-year-old Oshawa male, was attempting to sell some meat which he had in his backpack, when three suspects assaulted him, stabbed him numerous times in the leg and fled with the backpack full of meat.

Police searched the area with negative results.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to local hospital.

The victim was not forthcoming with information, and witnesses described the suspects as being both males.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact D/Cst. Shaw of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2764.

