RIORDAN, Daniel “Danny” Anthony

Dedicated Employee Durham Catholic District School Board Administration 1962 – 1995.

Peacefully on Wednesday July 18th, 2018 in his 81st year. Beloved son of exceptional parents Marian and Joseph Riordan. Danny is survived by sister Marian and loving sister-in-law Verna Harrison Riordan. Predeceased by brothers Joseph (Peggy) and Peter; sisters Rita (Harold Stott) and Teresa (Patrick Wiley). Will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews as well as special friends. Danny will be remembered for his volunteer work in the community and his dedication to others. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday July 28th, 2018 at 10:00 AM at St. Gregory the Great Parish, 194 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Danny to St. Vincent’s Kitchen or Lakeridge Health Foundation would be appreciated and can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

“May you rest in peace Danny”

