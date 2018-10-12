HEER, Hugo Fritz

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hugo at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Friday, July 20, 2018 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Gerda for 62 years and cherished father to Rob (Bonnie) and Kim (Dave). Loving Opa to Matthew, Cooper, Andrew, Shawn, Trenton and Keaton. Proudly born in Switzerland, Hugo came to Canada in 1955 where he met Gerda who had also recently moved from Germany. Soon after they married and decided to make Canada their permanent home. A talented skilled tradesman, Hugo retired from General Motors in 1994 after 31 years of service. Hugo was also a brilliant creator and craftsman; memories of which shall live on in his many woodworking projects and the family cottage on Kennebec Lake where he spent many summer weekends and holidays. A kind-hearted man, Hugo had a passion for nature and animals and in his post retirement years will be fondly remembered with a pipe in one hand and beloved pet on his lap. He will be missed by all who knew him and will never be forgotten as he will live in our hearts forever. In keeping with his wishes cremation has taken place. Anyone wishing to honour Hugo’s memory is welcome to join his family for a visitation at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Hugo can be made to the Humane Society of Durham Region. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

