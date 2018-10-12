DAVIDSON, Leslie James

(Employee of Duplate/P.P.G. for over 40 years, WWII Veteran)

Peacefully at Wynfield Long Term Care on Friday, July 20, 2018 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Ruth for 68 years. Caring dad of Pamela (Giovanni) Guida and Brian (Olga) Davidson. Cherished grandpa of Brandon (Terry-Lynn), Ryan (Christina), Mark (Tanya), Paul (Alexandra), Diana (Sebastiano), and Krista, and great-grandpa of Mason. Predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Olive and by brothers and sisters; Arvilla, Howard, Dorothy, Earl, Evelyn, Mary and Pete. Les will be missed by many extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Monday, July 23, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. A private service will be held at a later date. Interment at Groveside Cemetery. Donations in memory of Les to Alzheimer’s Society of Durham Region would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

