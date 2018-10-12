BORN, Frederic Curtis “Curt”

(Retired Engineer of CP Rail and dedicated volunteer to Trinity Pentecostal Church Maintenance)

Suddenly at home on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Loving son of Lori Smithson (Jack) née Packham and the late Frederic Born. Loving brother of Joanne Walsh (Robert) and Lisa Hart (Steve). Devoted uncle to Justin (Jesse), Amber (Troy), Brendon (Hayley), Dylan and Hunter and great uncle to Hazel and Grey. Will be missed by his cat Lucy. A private family service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Curt may be made to Trinity Pentecostal Church or a charity of choice and may be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

