ANSELL, Bruce John

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Bruce left this world in his 83rd year on Thursday, July 19th, 2018 at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He leaves to mourn his wife, soulmate and best friend, Dorothy; sons Stephen (Karen), Simon (Diane) and Michael (Sandra), and daughter Christine (Ed); grandchildren Kyle, Kayla, Brittany, Courtney, Graham, John, Alex and Ashton; great-grandson Jackson; sisters, brother and extended family in England. According to Bruce’s wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Bruce’s life will be arranged at a later date. Many thanks to all doctors, nurses and personnel involved in Bruce’s care; Lakeridge Health Oshawa Cancer Treatment Centre, Palliative Care, LHIN and VHA Home Health Care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lakeridge Health Oshawa Cancer Treatment Center or Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

“An amazing man…in our hearts forever and always”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

