RAMREKERSINGH, Rupert George

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Sunday, July 15th, 2018 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Lakshmi Ramrekersingh (née Lutchmansingh). Loving father of Bidya Madill, Victoria Ramrekersingh, Avindh Ramrekersingh, Sheeva Woznuk, Jay Ramrekersingh and the late Anand Ramrekersingh. Dear grandfather of Sawsha, Travis, Nicholas, Landon, Ellora, Kelsey, Faustin and Noah. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Thursday, July 19th, 2018 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at Holy Cross Parish, 373 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, on Friday, July 20th, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. with cremation to follow. Donations in memory of Rupert to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Canadian Diabetes Association or The Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.makfuneralhome.com.

