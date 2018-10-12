POPHAM, Marie

Suddenly in her own home on Thursday July 12th, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Frederick O. Popham for 51 years. Loving mother of Hugh Popham (Marcy), Charles Popham (Vicki), Linda Popham (Michael Jenkins) and David Popham (Leslie). Dear grandma to her 3 grandsons and 4 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by 2 brothers and 7 sisters. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

