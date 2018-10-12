PARSONS, Anthony George

Peacefully, at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late June for 63 years. Loving father of David and John Parsons and father-in-law of Cindy Parsons and Irit Felsen. Cherished Papa to Nicholas, Brit and Romy, and Great-Papa of Winry. Brother of Frank Parsons of France and predeceased by six other siblings. A private family service will be held at a later date. Donations made in memory of Anthony to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be made at www.makfuneralhome.com.

