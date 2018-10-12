OAKES, Florence “Mina”

Went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Thursday July 12th, 2018 from Wynfield Long Term Care in Oshawa. Beloved wife of the late Robert Oakes. Loving mother of Wayne Oakes, Gary Oakes (Janet) and Nancy Paquette (Butch). Cherished grandma to Rebekah Woodford (Mark), Benjamin Oakes, Joshua Oakes (Amanda), Amy Bergsma (Tyler), Jeremy Paquette and great-grandma to Ari, Logan, Emmett and Garrett. Dear sister of Dorothy Petersen and Robert Cockburn. Predeceased by brothers John, James and William Cockburn and sisters May Wilson and Martha Ashmore. Relatives and friends will be received at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Sunday July 15th, 2018 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM and on Monday from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Mount Lawn Cemetery. Donations in memory of Mina to Alzheimer Society of Durham Region would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com

