NELSON, Ralph

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa with family by his side, on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Lois. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Laura Starkey (Dave) and son Allan Nelson (Dawn). Ralph was a

devoted grandpa to Jennifer, Kimberly, Melanie, T.J., Sean, Jonathan (Darcy) and Krista. Dear brother of David Nelson (Sarah), sister Pauline Harrison (John) all of England, and the late Gerald Nelson of New Zealand. Ralph worked for a number of years for CBC Television but his passion in life was sailing. He was a long time member of Hawkestone Yacht Club on Lake Simcoe. A private family service will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in memory of Ralph to the Parkinson’s Foundation or a charity of your choice and can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM-FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

