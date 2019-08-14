Rifle and ammunition seized after two search warrants executed

Two young people and an adult are facing charges after a firearm and ammunition were seized as part of an ongoing investigation.

On Aug. 14, members of the Gun and Gang Unit, with the assistance of the Tactical Support Unit, executed two search warrants at residences on Malaga Road and Glen Street in Oshawa.

Police recovered a rifle and ammunition inside the residences.

A 17-year-old male from Oshawa, a 17-year-old female and her 33-year-old mother from Oshawa, are charged with: careless storage of firearm, store firearm contrary to regulations, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm knowing it’s possession is unauthorized.

They were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact the DRPS Gun and Gang Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5803.

