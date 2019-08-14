Oshawa teen guilty of manslaughter

An Oshawa teenager has been convicted of manslaughter in the 2017 death of Dominik Prusinski.

The guilty verdict was delivered by Ontario Court Justice John Olver on Aug. 13.

The teen, now 19, was 17 at the time of the crime and his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On Jan. 8, 2017, Prusinski entered the Durham police station in Oshawa and collapsed in the lobby.

He was suffering from stab wounds to his stomach, and rushed to hospital. He died the next day.

More than a year later on Feb. 2, 2018, Durham police arrested the accused.

During the trial, the teen admitted to meeting Prusinski at a William Street apartment building under the guise of wanting to buy marijuana.

However, the accused said he intended on stealing the pot instead.

When he attempted to do so, the court heard the two became involved in a struggle and fell down a flight of stairs.

A short time later, Prusinski arrived at the police station bleeding heavily.

The Oshawa Express will have more on this story.

