CHURCH, Georgina “Georgy”

With family by her side at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 65. Georgy, loving and talented mother of Brandon Church (Ashley), Heather Church and Kevin Church. Nana G to Jack, Benjamin and Lili. Dearly beloved sister of Sandra Maharaj, Richard Smith (Donna), Viona Smith and Heather Colburn (Danny). Fondly remembered by Candace & Robert Skillen and many nieces and nephews. A memorial reception will be held at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St., E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Sunday, August18, 2019 from 1 – 3 p.m. Donations in memory of Georgy to Durham Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

