NICHOLLS, Isabel Leona

Peacefully at Hillsdale Estates in Oshawa on Monday, August 12, 2019. Isabel, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Allan. Loving mother of John Nicholls and wife Beverly of Ajax, Paul Nicholls of Oshawa, and Elizabeth Berry and husband Kevin of Oshawa. Dear grandmother of Tom and wife Lisa, Stephanie, Joshua and wife Lesley, Joseph, Adam, Andrew and wife Jodie and Timothy and wife Shannon. Great-grandmother of Tyler, Caleb, Griffin, Colton and Owen. Relatives and friends will be received at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Thursday from 7 – 9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Mount Lawn Cemetery, Whitby. Donations made in memory of Isabel to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

