CULLEN, Greta

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, our world and lives lost a wonderful lady, Greta Cullen (Hadden); mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was born on June 13th 1934 in Oakville ON. Greta worked for Bell Canada for over 38 years, was a Bell Pioneer and a member of the Oshawa Kinette Club. Greta and her husband Don were one of the driving forces behind the Oshawa Ringette Association and were recognized for their many years of volunteer work. Her retirement was spent travelling by train, plane, automobile, ship, and even bus. Greta loved to curl and woe to those who interrupted her watching the Brier. She was always grounded by her cottage on Christie Lake in Perth. Her joy was her gazebo overlooking the bay and 4pm Happy Hour with a glass of wine and a tray of eats. Greta’s life was dedicated to family, friends and the people that she loved. Her door was always open and you never left hungry. She was forever thoughtful, always plotting something special for someone; whether it was her hand-knit socks, mitts and scarves, or creating some new tradition to make a holiday that much more special. She kept Canada Post going writing thoughtful cards and letters almost weekly. Greta was full of life, love and her heart was truly gold. She inspired us all with her generosity, selflessness and true grit. Always independent, she took pride in taking care of each and every one of the family. She always knew what you needed before you even knew you needed it and had already bought it or made it. Her Christmas shopping was already started. Greta is pre-deceased by her husband Donald Cullen and partner Bill Payne, her parents Robert and Margaret Hadden, sister Joan Bulgin and brother Robert Hadden. Her spirit is carried on by her family; Susan Hooper, Janet Cullen and husband Harold Singerling, Ian Cullen and partner Kim Gaston-Malda, Heather and husband Gary Richter. Her Grandchildren; Ryan Cullen and partner Evi Huang, Adam Cullen and wife Megan Hancock, Colten Richter and partner Shannon Bozickovic, Travis Richter, Logan Richter, Ashley Cullen, Chelsea Cullen and partner Joel Devries, and Great- Granddaughter Adelaide Marie Cullen. Her kindness and joy will be cherished and remembered by her close friends, Bob and Anita Greenland, Helen Jameson, Mary Ackeman, Chris and Linda Blackwell, Sharon Cullen, Marion and Des Taylor, Gray Palmer, members of St. Luke’s Church, the Wednesday Craft Group and neighbours from Christie Lake. Greta or Mum C loved to tell stories and to reminisce. She faithfully wrote a daily journal at home and at the cottage. If there was ever any questioning of a story, the facts, the weather, or the dates her response “It’s in the book!” If it wasn’t in the book then JUST GOOGLE IT. Her pet peeve was the Cullen trait to be late for everything. So Mum, can’t promise, but in your memory we will try our hardest. And to all of those with her hand-knit socks, she has left extra wool and darning needles. The family would also like to thank special nurses, Shelby, Brittany and David in Emergency and Meg on the palliative care floor at Lakeridge Health. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Greta on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, Rossland Rd. and Park Rd., Oshawa, at 11am, with a reception to follow. Donations in memory of Greta to St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church or Lakeridge Health Foundation; Palliative Care would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

