Hayward-Scott, Karen Eileen

(Originally from Port Union Newfoundland.)

Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Friday August 9th, 2019 at the age of 55. Loving wife and best friend of Rick Scott for 32 years. Much loved mom of Krystal Internicola and her husband Billy of Bowmanville and Nicole Clark and her husband Gary of Cameron. Cherished Nan of Austin, Dominic and Hunter. Predeceased by Kenz and Lorna (Hobbs) Hayward. Fondly remembered by her mother-in-law Gwen Scott as well as Mike and Michelle Scott and Ken and Joni Scott, her special friend Wendy Channon and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Friday August 16th from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service in the Barnes Chapel Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. In memory of Karen memorial donations to Lakeridge Health Foundation (Cancer Care) would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

