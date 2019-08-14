Power, Catherine

Passed away at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Saturday August 10th, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving wife of Thomas Power for 61 years. Cherished mother of Kathleen and most adored grandmother of Thomas. Dear sister of Elizabeth Caruth and her husband Stanley and John Leinster and his wife Janet. Predeceased by Joe, Jim and Maureen. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church Watford Street Brooklin on Wednesday August 14th at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow in the parish hall immediately following Mass. In memory of Catherine, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

