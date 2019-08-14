Topple, George Henry

Passed away at the family cottage of Sunday August 11th, 2019 at the age of 76. Loving husband of Jean (nee Wallis) for over 50 years. Much loved father of Kim Johnson and her husband Kirk of Whitby and Adam and his wife Bonnie of Pickering. Cherished gramdpa of Danielle, Kylie and Tyler. Dear brother of Anne Stiver (late Bruce) and their children Linda and Alan and granddaughter Rebecca and brother-in-law of Diane Sproat and her husband Bill and children Stephanie and Melanie. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Thursday August 15th, from 5:00 p.m. until time of celebration of life service in the Barnes Chapel Thursday at 6:00 p.m. In memory of George memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com

