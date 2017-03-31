Registration wrapping up for baseball season

For those parents looking to get their kids out on the baseball diamond this summer, Baseball Oshawa registrations will soon be closing.

According to the league’s website, the final in-person registration date is set for Saturday, April 8 at the Campus Ice Centre (2200 Simcoe St. N.) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For those who can’t make it down to the register in-person, the league also offers online registration on its website.

Further information on the league and registration details can be found at www.baseballoshawa.ca.

The league is also seeking volunteer coaches for both the house league and select levels, as well as a convenor for the upcoming season.

