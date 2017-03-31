Police ticket more than 1,300 in safety blitz

Durham police were out in force with students returning from March Break.

More than 1,300 traffic tickets were issued as a result of a one-week no tolerance safety blitz launched by DRPS in the areas surrounding schools.

Of those tickets, 822 were for speeding, 42 for stop sign violations and 14 for distracted driving.

The annual blitz, dubbed In the Zone, is “to ensure high officer visibility and proactive enforcement in and around school zones during the first week back to school,” according to a news release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

