Register for Christmas tree pickup

Until Jan. 10, Oshawa residents have the chance to register their address to receive curbside collection of their Christmas tree.

Addresses registered will receive curbside collection of Christmas trees during the week of Jan. 14. Tree collection may not coincide with waste collection days. All Christmas trees will be collected no later than Friday, Jan. 18.

In order to have trees collected, residents must make sure the registered tree is at the curb no later than Jan. 14 at 7 a.m. Trees that are longer than 1.8 metres, or six feet, must be cut in half in order to fit in the truck.

Residents are asked to ensure that trees do not become stuck or frozen in snow banks. Since the trees are composted, all tinsel, decorations, lights, stands and plastic treebags must be removed.

Visit www.oshawa.ca/treecollection to register an address or contact Service Oshawa at 905-436-3311.

For changes to waste collection schedules during the holidays and collection reminders download the Durham Waste App, visit www.oshawa.ca or follow “OshawaCity” on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

